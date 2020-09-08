COVID-19: 60 Violations Issued To Downstate NY Restaurants, Bars For Breaching Restrictions

A total of 60 restaurants and bars in downstate New York were issued violations for non-compliance with COVID-19 guidelines over the weekend.

On Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 2,294 establishments to conduct the checks.

Those issued violations were all in New York City and Long Island.

Here is a breakdown:

Bronx - 2

Brooklyn - 2

Manhattan - 22

Queens - 26

Staten Island - 4

Nassau - 3

Suffolk - 1

On Saturday, Aug. 8, New York State conducted 65,812 COVID tests and had the lowest one-day positive rate since starting COVID testing at 0.78 percent. The statewide daily rate normally about 1.0, a little below or a little over.

"Protect the progress, protect the progress," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Local governments do the enforcement. I know I repeat myself, but I'll repeat myself until they hear me.

"The State Police and the State Liquor Authority are continuing to try to fill the vacuum left by local enforcement in some parts of the state.

"We need the NYPD to step up and help in New York City and we need local governments across the board to also be doing their job."

