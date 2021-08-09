Contact Us
COVID-19: 18 NY Counties Reach CDC Level's High Level For Community Spread

Joe Lombardi
Counties in New York with “high” (dark red) and “substantial” (orange) COVID-19 transmission rates as of Monday, Aug. 9. Photo Credit: CDC
A week ago at this time, just two counties in New York State -- Nassau and Suffolk -- were rated as having "high" COVID-19 transmission levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Now, the number is 18.

The CDC announced late in July that people should return to wearing masks indoors in areas with “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission.

As of Monday, Aug. 9, the list of New York state counties where vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors is shown in the first image above - counties in either dark red (high) or orange (substantial). See the first image above.

This means the counties recorded between 50 and 99.99 new cases per 100,000 people during the timeframe of Monday, Aug. 1 through Saturday, Aug 7.

Here's the rundown of the counties rated as "high":

  • New York City (all five boroughs: Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island)
  • Long Island (both Nassau and Suffolk counties)
  • Westchester County
  • Dutchess County
  • Rockland County
  • Orange County
  • Sullivan County
  • Albany County
  • Rensselaer County
  • Schenectady County
  • Saratoga County
  • Warren County
  • Hamilton County

The United States is now averaging about 100,000 new COVID cases per day. For a national map by county showing substantial and high transmission rates, click on the second image above or check the CDC website.

