COVID-19: 15 New Deaths Reported In Rockland; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By Community

Fifteen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Rockland in the past week, though the number of active cases and patients hospitalized with the virus has dropped.

The new fatalities brought the total in Rockland to 882 since the pandemic began, though the number of active cases dropped from 1,518 to 1,372 in the past week, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

Nine patients were discharged from Rockland hospitals, bringing the total to 40 being treated for COVID-19, while the 6.5 percent overall positive infection rate remains among the highest in the Hudson Valley.

There have now been a total of 37,833 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland since the pandemic began out of nearly 600,000 tests administered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Feb. 24:

Spring Valley: 295;

Monsey: 176;

Suffern: 132;

New City: 114;

Nanuet: 95;

Stony Point: 65;

Pearl River: 57;

Pomona: 56;

Garnerville: 56;

Haverstraw: 49;

Nyack: 44;

West Nyack: 32;

Valley Cottage: 28;

Congers: 26;

Tappan: 25;

Orangeburg: 25;

Blauvelt: 22;

Thiells: 17;

Sloatsburg: 13;

West Haverstraw: 13;

Sparkill: 10;

Piermont: 7;

Palisades: 6;

Hillburn: 6;

Tomkins Cove: 3.

Statewide, a total of 1,578,785 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 36 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 37,851 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

