COVID-19: 15 Children Hospitalized In NYC With Mysterious Illness Possibly Tied To Virus

Fifteen children have been hospitalized in New York City with a rare, life-threatening inflammatory syndrome potentially associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), health officials said.

Many of the children, ages 2 to 15, had tested positive for either COVID-19 or for having COVID-19 antibodies.

In an alert issued Monday night, May 4, the New York City Health Department said symptoms have been "characterized by persistent fever and features of Kawasaki disease and/or toxic shock syndrome; abdominal symptoms common."

The multi-system inflammatory syndrome has been gaining attention the last couple of weeks after cases began appearing in European countries hit hard by COVID-19, including the United Kingdom. It has also been observed in children elsewhere in the United States.

All 15 children "had a subjective or measured fever and more than half reported rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, or diarrhea," the NYC health department said. "Respiratory symptoms were reported in less than half of these patients."

"The full spectrum of disease is not yet known," the NYC health department said in its alert. "Persistent fever and elevated inflammatory markers (CRP, troponin, etc.) have been seen among affected patients. Patients with this syndrome who have been admitted to pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) have required cardiac and/or respiratory support. Only severe cases may have been recognized at this time."

State health officials also reportedly investigating the unexplained syndrome.

Kawasaki disease (KD) , also known as Kawasaki syndrome or mucocutaneous lymph node syndrome. It is a rare childhood illness with symptoms including high temperature that lasts for five days or longer, swollen glands in the neck, rashes and redness in the eyes.

To read the New York City Health Department alert, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.