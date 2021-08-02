Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: 12 More NY Counties Reach CDC Level Recommending Indoor Mask Use In Public Settings

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A map showing areas in New York State of high, substantial, moderate, or low COVID-19 spread as of Monday, Aug.2. Photo Credit: CDC
A national map showing areas of high, substantial, moderate or low COVID-19 spread as of Monday, Aug.2. Photo Credit: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified 12 more counties in New York state where masks should be worn indoors in public settings, according to new guidance prompted by a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

The CDC announced last week that people should return to wearing masks indoors in areas with “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission.

As of Monday, Aug. 2, the list of New York state counties where vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors is shown in the first image above - counties in either red or orange. (Putnam, Sullivan, Albany, Columbia, Rensselaer, Monroe, Erie, Schoharie, Seneca, Onondaga, Tompkins, and Chenango are the latest counties added.)

Here's the rundown:

  • New York City (all five boroughs: Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island)
  • Long Island (both Nassau and Suffolk counties)
  • Westchester County
  • Putnam County
  • Orange County
  • Sullivan County
  • Albany County
  • Columbia County
  • Greene County
  • Rensselaer County
  • Saratoga County
  • Seneca County
  • Schoharie County
  • Chenango County
  • Monroe County
  • Erie County
  • Onondaga County
  • Tompkins County
  • Warren County

Nassau County is the state's lone county with "high" (dark red on the map) spread.

For a national map by county showing substantial and high transmission rates, click on the second image above or check the CDC website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.