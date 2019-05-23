Contact Us
Couple Sentenced For Stealing Mail From Hudson Valley Mailboxes

Zak Failla
Shamaty Pacheco Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office
Axel Zuniga-Loor Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office

A woman and man from Connecticut who were busted with hundreds of pieces of mail during a traffic stop have been sentenced after admitting to robbing “rural” mailboxes in Northern Westchester.

Shamaty Pacheco, 20, and Axel Zuniga-Loor, 25, both of Waterbury, have been sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to one count each of criminal possession of stolen property, felonies, in February. Zuniga-Loor has been behind bars since his arrest.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said that on Feb. 1, Pacheco and Zuniga-Loor stole mail from residents’ “rural” mailboxes in the Banksville neighborhood of North Castle and in Bedford. During the traffic stop, they were found to be in possession of more than 500 pieces of stolen mail and they were arrested.

The stolen mailbox contents were either mail that residents recently received and had not yet removed or mail left for their U.S. Postal Service carrier to pick up. The mail included at least one credit card, multiple checks, W-2 information and other pieces with personal identifying information.

“This theft of mail from rural-style home mailboxes is another example of brazen criminals seeking to make easy cash and, potentially, using personal credit cards, and lifting personal information to pursue identity theft,” Scarpino said at the time of the guilty plea. “We will continue to investigate and prosecute anyone who targets mail in Westchester County, whether from curbside mailboxes or those in front of residents’ homes.”

