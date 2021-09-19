Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Cops Obtain Cell Tracking Data For Missing NY Woman Gabby Petito As Search Targets Park

Nicole Valinote
Gabrielle Petito
Gabrielle Petito Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police investigating the disappearances of 22-year-old New York native Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who also grew up on Long Island, have obtained some cell phone tracking data for them, according to a brand-new report.

Authorities are meanwhile searching a national park in Wyoming for Petito, who went missing while traveling across the country in her van with Laundrie, both of whom are from the hamlet of Blue Point in Suffolk County.

The 22-year-old's last known location was in the area of Grand Teton National Park in late August, according to the FBI. 

Jeff Butera of ABC 7/Southwest Florida first reported that City of North Port Police in Sarasota County, Florida confirmed that they have access to cell phone tracking on the couple's phones, which could aid the investigation.

This does not allow police to track their whereabouts in real-time. Police also reportedly said they need search warrants to get "complete access" to the phones.

Petito's family reported her missing to Suffolk County Police on Saturday, Sept. 11.

She had been traveling with 23-year-old Laundrie. 

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to his family's home in Florida in Petito's white 2012 Ford Transit van without her. Police said he has refused to cooperate with investigators. 

Authorities have identified Laundrie as a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance. 

The FBI Denver reported on Saturday, Sept. 18, that numerous agencies have been searching for Petito throughout the grounds of the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping area at the Wyoming national park.

Anyone who was in that area between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30 who saw Petito or Laundrie is asked to provide information to the FBI.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online here or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Images and videos can also be submitted to the FBI here.

Authorities are also searching for Laundrie after his family reported to police on Friday, Sept. 17 that they had not seen him since Tuesday, Sept. 14.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

