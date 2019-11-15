Cops Nab Wanted Parole Violator In Area

A 39-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant for violating parole was nabbed by police.

Anthony W. Wilder, of the Bronx, was arrested around 6:49 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, when an officer on routine patrol located an occupied vehicle in Greenvale Park, said Town of Poughkeepsie Police Capt. Michael O'Dowd.

During the course of an interview with the occupants of the vehicle, the officer discovered that Wilder had an outstanding warrant for violating parole on an attempted robbery with a handgun charge in Virginia.

Officers attempted to take Wilder into custody when he fled on foot into the woods.

Wilder was apprehended and taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

He was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice, obstructing governmental administration, unlawful possession of marijuana and In a park after hours.

He's being held without bail at the Dutchess County Jail. Bail was set on the other charges at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

Wilder is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

