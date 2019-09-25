Contact Us
News

Cookie Dough Products Recalled Due To Potential Health Risk

Zak Failla
The FDA is recalling cookie dough products that pose a potential health risk. Photo Credit: FDA
The FDA announced that an undisclosed amount of frozen and refrigerated cookie dough products that could trigger a peanut allergy are being recalled.

California New Foods issued a voluntary recall of products that are improperly labeled and fail to address the potential for the cookie dough to contain peanut and wheat allergens.

According to the FDA, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity specific to peanuts and tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products containing the allergens.

The recall came following a consumer complaint. California New Foods have taken the products off the market, but cautioned it may still be in consumers’ homes.

Recalled items include:

Carolyn’s Cookie Co. frozen cookie dough in the following flavors, packaging and date codes:

  • Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Chocolate Chip Toasted Walnut, Double Chocolate with Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk and Snickerdoodle in 22-ounce plastic pounches with date codes between Sept. 12 and  March 29 next year.

Country Baking Company refrigerated cookie dough in the following flavors, packaging and date codes:

Chocolate Chip and Happy Trails in 24-ounce see-through cardboard sleeve with date codes between Sept. 18 and Sept. 25, 2019

