Contaminated Water In These NY Towns Has Lasting Health Effects, National Study Underway

A national study is measuring the effects of contaminated drinking water in nearly a dozen regions of the country including towns near a Hudson Valley National Guard base.

The contaminants, known as PFAS, are also called “forever” chemicals because they stay in bodies for many years and have been linked to potentially serious health problems.

In many cases, the source of PFAS in the groundwater is likely past use of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) in the area. At airports and military bases, the foam is used as a fire suppressant to extinguish flammable liquid fires such as fuel fires.

The studies are being led by the federal Centers for Disease Control.

PFAS were found in a public water supply and private drinking water wells in the City of Newburgh in Orange County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health impacts of perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) is less known, however, some studies have shown that PFAS may:

Adversely affect growth, learning, and behavior of infants and children

Lower a woman’s chance of getting pregnant

Interfere with the body’s natural hormones

Increase cholesterol levels

Affect the immune system

Increase the risks for some cancers

At the Stewart Air National Guard Base in Orange County, which is among the sites being tested, officials noted that the City of Newburgh's public water supply is still considered "acceptable for all uses at this time."

According to officials, the city is currently drawing water from the New York City Aqueduct tap. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) provided bottled water where PFAS were found in private wells as an interim measure.

They also installed point of entry treatment (POET) systems or connections to the municipal water supply as long-term solutions. The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) evaluated the test results and will complete a written report with their findings.

Moving forward officials will be providing technical support to the NYSDOH to review the reports of the water.

Other tests are being performed in New York at the Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics site in Hoosick Falls and in Westhampton near the Gabreski Air National Guard Base.

