Connecticut Plan To Install I-684 Toll Sparks Backlash Among New Yorkers

Many New Yorkers are miffed at Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s proposal to install toll gantries on I-684, which would force some residents to have to pay a toll without traveling to or from the state.

Lamont introduced his latest plan for statewide tolls, including one in a remote stretch of I-684 in Greenwich that will force motorists to pay, despite being in the state for only about one mile. The roadway is the only way to pass the area in either direction, forcing New Yorkers to pay the toll.

According to a Middletown Press report , in response, angry area elected officials are banding together after the plan was thrown at them last minute, without much warning, contact or discussion.

In Fairfield County, Lamont is calling for tolls in Newtown at the Rochambeau Bridge; in Stamford on I-95 near the Metro-North railroad; Westport on I-95 at the Saugatuck River Bridge and in Norwalk on the Merritt Parkway.

Other toll gantries would be installed in West Haven along I-95; in Windsor on I-91 at the Dexter Coffin Bridge; New London on I-95 at the Gold Star Bridge and on bridges on Route 8 south of I-84 along the Naugatuck River.

If approved, Lamont - who initially wanted to install 50 toll gantries along the four main Connecticut highways - believes it will raise hundreds of millions of dollars to help the states crumbling infrastructure.

In total, the tolls are expected to raise about $300 million a year beginning in 2023, and $320 million annually after that.

Motorists who use a Connecticut EZ-Pass and a frequent user discount could expect to pay between 50 cents and $1, with a 20 percent discount for drivers with a Connecticut E-ZPass. Trucks and out-of-state drivers will face larger fees.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.