Condition Of Critically Injured Hanukkah Stabbing Victim 'Dire,' Family Says

The family of the Hanukkah stabbing attack in Rockland County who remains critically injured said his condition is dire and he may not regain consciousness.

Josef Neumann, 71, remains hospitalized following the attack late Saturday night, Dec. 28 at the home of a rabbi at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey. Four others suffered non-critical injuries.

"Our father Mr. Josef Neumann was severely stabbed multiple times during the mass attack Saturday night,” the statement said. “The knife penetrated his skull directly into the brain. He also suffered three cuts to the head, one cut to the neck, and his right arm has been shattered.

"Our father’s status is so dire that no surgery has yet been performed on the right arm.

"Doctors are not optimistic about his chances to regain consciousness, and if our father does miraculously recover partially, doctors expect that he will have permanent damage to the brain; leaving him partially paralyzed and speech-impaired for the rest of his life.”

Orange County resident Grafton Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, has been charged with five federal counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon. In addition, he was charged by the state with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

Josef Neumann has seven children as well as many grandchildren, a great-grandchild and brothers and sisters, his family said.

"“We thank all of those who have contacted us for prayers and support," the family ended the statement by saying. "Please continue to pray for Yehosef Ben Perel. (Yeohosef is Josef’s Hebrew name.)

