Company Recalls 30K Candles Sold Nationwide Because They May Burn Too Hot, Break Glass Jars

A company has recalled more than 30,000 candles that were sold across the United States because they may burn at higher-than-usual temperatures, causing the jars to break.

The recall includes Good Matters three-wick candles that come in a glass tumbler with a wooden lid, officials announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Officials said the company received four reports of incidents where the candles caught on fire and cracked or broke apart while in use. One consumer was burned during one of the incidents, officials said.

The candles were sold in 21-ounce tumblers in various colors and scents. Find the full list of recalled scents here.

They were sold at Bealls, Gabriel Brothers, Homegoods, and Tuesday Morning stores across the US and online at Amazon.com and Goodmatterscandles.com from December 2021 through August 2022, according to the report.

Officials said consumers should stop using the candles and contact the company for instructions on how to cut the candle wicks and dispose of the products for a refund.

