Community Rallies To Support Family Of 3-Year-Old, Grandmother Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

The community is rallying to support the family of a 3-year-old boy and his grandmother killed in a Hudson Valley crash.

The accident took place in Dutchess County in the town of Poughkeepsie around 1 p.m., Monday, April 11.

The incident occurred on Stanley Street at the intersection with Mary Avenue when a 2019 Royal Carting garbage truck operated by a 41-year-old man, hit the two in the roadway, said Lt. Shannon Rodriguez, of the town of Poughkeepsie Police.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, the grandmother died later at an area hospital.

A GoFundMe started by a friend of the family, identified the boy as Rhys Thomas and the grandmother as Debra Clegg, both of the town of Poughkeepsie.

"Please help us to defray funeral costs or anything else this family needs at this unimaginable time," said fund organizer Heidi McCowan. "They all are bright beautiful souls who have made a wonderful impact on our community in many ways."

To date, the fund has raised $12,520 of a $15,000 goal.

To donate to the GoFundMe effort, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.