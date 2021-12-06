Community In Area On High Alert For Sexual Predators Targeting Children

Law enforcement officials in a Northern Westchester community are calling for “an all-hands-on-deck operation” following a series of incidents involving individuals that have been targeting area children.

In Ossining, a 41-year-old local man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 1 following an investigation into two separate incidents of him allegedly exposing himself to children.

The man - whose name has not been released - was charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He was later released following his arraignment in Ossining Town Court.

“Over the past few months you’ve likely seen notices from (Schools Superintendent) Dr. (Raymond) Sanchez and the Ossining Union Free School District letting you know about reports of children being approached by an adult,” the department posted in a message to the community following the arrest.

“The message usually indicates that police officers will be watching children as they go to and from school. That’s true – we’ve assigned patrols for specifically this purpose. We also had detectives investigating.”

According to police, the department is also investigating a second report of a child who said he was approached by a stranger on Croton Avenue who approached him as the child walked home from school.

The victim reported that an adult male attempted to lure the child into his car by indicating that a parent had sent him to pick up the child, who ran home and told an adult, who told the police.

No suspect has been identified in the latest incident.

Anyone who may live or have a business on Croton Avenue between Roosevelt School and Dale Avenue that has cameras that might have captured the sidewalk and roadway has been asked to contact detectives at the Ossining Police Department by calling (914) 941-4099.

“Our Detectives are investigating but this is going to be an all-hands-on-deck operation to protect our kids,” the department announced. “As always we’re coordinating closely with the Ossining Union Free School District to have police officers in the area of the schools at arrival and dismissal time. Some of these officers will be in marked patrol cars and some may be less noticeable

“You may not notice the police officers, but they’re there. We’re also seeking partnership from all the moms, dads, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, and neighbors. As you travel to school with your children or on your way home, keep an eye out for all the walkers.

“If you see something unusual, call the police immediately. Together, we’ll keep our kids safe.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.