Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Duo Wanted For Smash-Grab Store Burglary Nabbed In Hudson Valley
News

Community Gun Buyback Event To Be Held In Rockland County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities in the Hudson Valley announced plans for an upcoming community gun buyback event.
Authorities in the Hudson Valley announced plans for an upcoming community gun buyback event. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by Jason Gillman

Authorities in the Hudson Valley announced plans for an upcoming community gun buyback event.

Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco announced that the event will be held at St. Joseph's Church, located at 245 North Main St. in Spring Valley, on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Senseless gun violence continues to plague our county, state and the entire nation," Falco said. "Any firearms that we can remove from our streets can potentially prevent them from being used in criminal and other violent acts that negatively impact our communities. I am proud to partner with all of Rockland County law enforcement in our ongoing efforts to keep the people safe."

Falco said guns can be turned in anonymously without any identification or questions asked.

Authorities said payments for surrendered guns will be made by pre-paid gift cards under the following payment schedule:

  • Assault rifles: $250
  • Handguns: $150
  • Rifles or shotguns: $75
  • Non-working or antique guns: $25

Firearms should not be transported unloaded and in the trunk of a vehicle, Falco said.

Licensed gun dealers and active or retired law enforcement aren't eligible to participate in the event, according to the announcement.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.