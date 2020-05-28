College Student Wanted For String Of Killings Apprehended

A college student from Fairfield County wanted for a string of killings, a home invasion and a kidnapping been apprehended.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, a 2015 Newtown High School graduate, was apprehended in Hagerstown, Maryland Wednesday night, May 27 after five days on the run.

Connecticut State Police announced it was at the scene in Maryland and said there were "no injuries to any law enforcement personnel or Manfredonia."

More information will be provided on Thursday, May 28, Connecticut state police said.

Since the first of the two homicides in Connecticut happened on Friday, May 22, nvestigators followed the trail of Manfredonia through northern New Jersey and the Poconos in Pennsylvania.

Police said on Wednesday that a man matching his description took a ride-hailing service to the Hagerstown, Maryland, area.

Manfredonia is suspected of first committing the machete killing of 62-year-old Ted DeMers in Willington, Connecticut, on Friday. DeMers and another man, who was injured in the attack, reportedly offered Manfredonia, who was walking on the street, a ride to his motorcycle.

Manfredonia then allegedly went to another person’s home, held him hostage, stole his guns and truck, then drove on Sunday, May 24 to Derby, Connecticut, where he allegedly shot to death a high school classmate, Nicholas Eisele, 23, and kidnapped his girlfriend in her own car.

She was found unharmed with her car at a rest stop on I-80 in Columbia, New Jersey.

He then took a Uber to a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and was seen in an image released by Pennsylvania State Police walking on railroad tracks in the area, police said.

An SUV Manfredonia may have stolen was then found in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. A man matching Manfredonia's description was picked up by a surveillance image at the cash register of a gas station there. (See image above.)

A ride-hailing service then drove someone matching his description to Maryland, police say.

