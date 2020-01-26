College Student In Connecticut Being Monitored For Coronavirus

A college student who returned from Asia with symptoms that could possibly be signs of the deadly coronavirus is under isolation at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.

The rare respiratory illness can cause pneumonia, fever, coughing and wheezing.

The news was announced by the university as health officials in China said that the virus’ ability to spread was stronger than originally thought.

"No diagnosis has been made," the university said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are working with the state Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to determine if the student (who was traveling internationally in Asia and presented with a fever and cough) has contracted the coronavirus or not.

"The student is in isolation, and we are providing healthcare and other services. We have been in touch with everyone with whom the student had close contact since returning to campus in order to monitor them. To date, none of these individuals have exhibited symptoms of concern."

An estimated 1,975 people, almost all of them in China, have been sickened by the virus, with 56 deaths linked to the virus reported in China.

So far, three cases have been diagnosed in the United States: in Orange County, California, and in the Seattle and Chicago areas.

There are 63 patients in 22 US states being monitored for signs of coronavirus.

Canada has reported one case of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus in the coming days.

