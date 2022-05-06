Coffee Linked To Lower Risk Of Dying, New Study Says

Need some coffee before you're ready to get going each morning?

Well, a new study says that cup of Joe may have some even bigger benefits.

In fact, it may be linked to a lower risk of dying, according to a study that just published in The Annals of Internal Medicine.

The study found that those who drank between 1.5 to 3.5 cups of coffee per day, with or without sugar, were up to 30 percent less likely to die during the study period than those who didn’t drink coffee.

The study examined information from more than 170,000 people between the ages of 37 and 73 from a medical database in the United Kingdom with an average follow-up period of seven years.

The study's conclusion was summarized in one sentence: "Moderate consumption of unsweetened and sugar-sweetened coffee was associated with lower risk for death."

Click here to view the study.

