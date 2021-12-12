CNN Producer Accused Of Luring Minors Worked With Fired Anchor Chris Cuomo

A CNN producer who was charged with enticing underage girls into sexual activity previously spoke about working closely with fired news anchor Chris Cuomo on the show "New Day."

Connecticut resident John Griffin, of Fairfield County, was arrested and charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity, according to an announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont on Friday, Dec. 10.

The 44-year-old Stamford man posted on his LinkedIn page that he worked "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Cuomo for the show New Day, "seeing him through each show and producing live breaking news across the country and around the world."

CNN said it has suspended Griffin pending investigation.

Cuomo was fired by the network on Saturday, Dec. 4, after the New York Attorney General's Office released new information about the extent of his role advising and assisting his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was being investigated for sexual harassment allegations.

