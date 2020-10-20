Clowns, The Dark, People: Map Shows Top Fears In Each State

The top fears in each state have been discovered through a new survey.

In the annual Your State’s Most-Searched Phobia survey, YouLocalSecurity.com found people fear all kinds of things: holes, spiders, snakes, blood, other people, needles.

In New York, it's intimacy.

In Massachusetts, the most common fear is “acrophobia” or fear of failure.

In Connecticut, the top fear is flying.

Rhode Island is afraid of holes.

New Hampshire is freaked out by clowns.

In New Jersey, people are afraid of the dark.

Other fears expressed across the country include Texans being afraid of “the outside” and Californians being afraid of social media.

Overall, the most searched phobia was “atychiphobia,” the fear of people. The term was used in 22 percent of online phobia searches in 2019, the year of the study.

In 2018, Americans were most afraid of “trypophobia,” a fear of holes.

