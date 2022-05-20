Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 911 Dispatcher Suspended After Hanging Up On Store Employee During Buffalo Shooting
News

Closure Planned For Busy Roadway In Area

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
State Route 94
State Route 94 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

The New York State Department of Transportation has advised motorists about a planned road closure on a stretch of State Route 94.

The road will be closed in Orange County between Bernadette Way and Pine Crest Road in the Village of Washingtonville beginning Monday, May 23, officials announced on Monday, May 16.

Officials said the road is expected to be closed through Thursday, June 23, to facilitate a culvert replacement. 

Motorists should follow the detour using State Route 208, Mountain Lodge Road, and Clove Road as an alternate, state officials said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.