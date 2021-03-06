Closure In Both Directions Scheduled For Hutchinson River Parkway

Temporary lane closures have been scheduled in both directions on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester in the coming weeks.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that the parkway will be closed between exit 6 (I-95 North/New Haven) in Pelham and exit 15 (Cross County Parkway/George Washington Bridge) in New Rochelle during the next two weeks.

According to the NYSDOT, closures, weather permitting are planned for:

North and southbound lanes beginning at midnight on Saturday, June 5, with lanes reopening at 5 a.m. on Monday, June 7;

Southbound lanes beginning at midnight on Saturday, June 12, with lanes reopening at 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 13.

The closures are required to help facilitate the demolition of the existing bridge structure in the area and replace a sewer pipe at exit 12 (East Lincoln Ave/Mount Vernon/Pelham) as part of an ongoing bridge replacement and rehabilitation project in Westchester.

Officials said the following detours will be posted for drivers:

Motorists accessing the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound will be detoured to I-95;

Motorists accessing the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound will be detoured to the Cross County Parkway;

Motorists traveling east on the Cross County Parkway will be directed to continue east at exit 9 (Hutchinson River Parkway South/Whitestone Bridge) and exit 10 (New Rochelle Road/Eastchester).

