Chocolate Maker Hershey Sued By NY Man Alleging 'Serious Health Risk'

A New York man is suing chocolate maker Hershey, alleging that the company’s dark chocolate products contain harmful levels of metals, the New York Post reports.

In a class-action lawsuit filed in federal court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Nassau County resident Christopher Lazazzaro said he would not have bought, or would have paid less for, Hershey’s dark chocolate products had the company disclosed their metals content.

The lawsuit mentions several Hershey brands that, according to a study from Consumer Reports, were found to contain potentially harmful levels of lead and cadmium for people who consume one ounce of chocolate per day.

They include Hershey’s Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate, Lily’s Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa, and Lily’s Extreme Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa.

In his lawsuit, Lazazzaro says reasonable consumers would be turned off by such levels because they pose a “serious health risk,” and that consumers rely on Hershey to be honest about its ingredients, the Post quoted him as saying.

The lawsuit is seeking at least $5 million in damages, including at least $500 per transaction.

The case is Lazazzaro v Hershey Co. in US District Court in the Eastern District of New York, number 22-07923.

Click here for the full report from the New York Post.

