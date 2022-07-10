CDC Releases State-By-State Rundown Of Monkeypox Cases

Amid the largest monkeypox outbreak ever in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a rundown of cases by state.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, there were a total of 767 confirmed cases in the US. That's a big jump from the 72 cases identified nationally in mid-June.

New York currently has the most monkeypox cases of any state with 153, followed by California (136) and Illinois (91).

Massachusetts has the second-highest number of cases in the Northeast with 32 cases, followed by Pennsylvania (23), New Jersey (8), and Connecticut (3).

The first case of monkeypox in the United States was diagnosed in a traveler who returned to Massachusetts from Canada on May 17, 2022.

According to the CDC, travelers should:

Avoid close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions.

Avoid contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes).

Avoid eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals from Africa (creams, lotions, powders).

Avoid contact with contaminated materials used by sick people (such as clothing, bedding, or materials used in healthcare settings) or that came into contact with infected animals.

According to the CDC, monkeypox presents as a flu-like illness accompanied by:

Swelling of the lymph nodes

Rashes and lesions on the face and body

Fever

Chills

Muscle aches

In addition, the World Health Organization named these other possible symptoms:

Headache

Back pain

Asthenia (profound weakness)

