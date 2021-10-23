CDC Issues Alert For New Salmonella Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is alerting the public to a new salmonella outbreak.

Earlier in the week, the CDC announced that a salmonella outbreak with illnesses in 37 states has now been linked to onions.

On Saturday afternoon, Oct. 23, the agency issued information on the new outbreak, this one linked to salami sticks.

"Do not eat Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks with any best-by date," the CDC said. (Click on the second image above to see the product label.

They were mainly sold at Trader Joe’s grocery stores, but may be sold at other stores, according to the CDC.

There have been 20 illnesses and three hospitalizations linked to the outbreak in eight states. To see illnesses by state, click here.

"Nine people were interviewed about foods they ate before getting sick, and eight reported eating or maybe eating this product," the CDC said. "Investigators are still working to determine if additional products may be contaminated."

To view the CDC alert on the new outbreak, click here.

