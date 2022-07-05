Casting Call For Extras In Hush, Hush Movie Filming In Area

The Hudson Valley Film Commission has put out a call for paid extras to work on a movie that will be filming in the region.

The film, which can't be named, it's all very hush, hush, will be filming from Wednesday, July 13 to Monday, August 1 in Fishkill and Beacon in Dutchess County, and Warwick in Orange County.

The film is the first that will utilize the decommissioned Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, the film commission said.

Both union and non-union talent are needed to play extras and possibly day players.

The day rate for SAG AFTRA is $189/8 hours; the non-union rate is $189/8 hours. Overtime after 8 hours.

To apply, email Rita at powers791@gmail.com

You will need to include your name, email, cell phone number, union status, and availability.

Wanna be stars can also fill out the form online at www.tinyurl.com/hvfcactorform

Production is seeking all ethnic types to fill the following roles:

Corrections officers (real and former C.O’s encouraged to apply)

Prisoners (must have knowledge of being inmates)

Theater actors

Church ladies

Diner patrons

