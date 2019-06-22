Cashless Tolling Will Be Rolled Out On Entire NY Thruway In Less Than Two Years

Motorists traveling on the New York State Thruway will no longer have to handle cash when paying tolls, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a $355 million investment to transition to cashless tolling within two years.

This investment will help to implement cashless tolling while removing existing toll booths at a total of 52 Thruway interchanges and barriers.

As a result, the more than 267 million motorists traveling the Thruway annually will be able to enjoy “non-stop, streamlined travel.”

The plan was approved by New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors and is expected to be implemented by the end of 2020.

"New York State is making historic investments building a modern transportation network worthy of the 21st century and beyond,” said Cuomo. “By investing in technology like cashless tolling, we are creating a safer, greener and less congested Thruway system and ensuring our transportation infrastructure is capable of supporting New York's growing economy."

The Best Value proposal was initially submitted by Cashless Tolling Constructors, LLC and will soon be submitted to the New York State Comptroller’s Office for approval.

The final phase of development includes the official conversion of the Thruway’s ticketed system to cashless tolling. The ticketed system comprises about 450 miles of roadway between exits 15 (Woodbury) and exit 61 (Ripley/PA line). More than 158 million vehicles traveled on the ticketed system last year, officials say.

After these changes are implemented, vehicles with E-ZPass tags will be charged automatically. Vehicles without E-ZPass tags will have their license plate image captured and a toll bill mailed to the registered owner. Customers who pay through the mail will pay the same rates previously paid by cash toll customers, and E-ZPass customers with New York accounts will still be eligible to receive a five percent discount.

The NYS Thruway Authority also reminds motorists to keep their addresses current with the Department of Motor Vehicle to ensure bills are mailed to the proper owner. Drivers can update their current address with the DMV by visiting dmv.ny.gov .

"Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, the Thruway Authority remains committed to investing in a transportation system that is safe, reliable and modern,” said Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll. “When completed, the millions of people who travel the Thruway each day will benefit by never again having to stop at a toll booth which will ease congestion, enhance safety, and lower emissions from idling."

