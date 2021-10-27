'Career Car Thief' Convicted By Jury In Area

A “career car thief” who has been active for decades in the Hudson Valley may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted by a jury, the District Attorney announced.

Derek Sloane, who has a criminal history of stealing cars that dates back more than three decades, was convicted on Tuesday, Oct. 26 following a jury trial of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property following a daylight heist last year.

Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy said that shortly after 3 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2020, Sloane stole a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was owned by a small business in Cold Spring.

The manager of the business witnessed the heist, alerted the police, and Sloane was apprehended approximately 20 minutes later in Northern Westchester driving the stolen truck in Peekskill.

When he is sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 21, Sloane either faces a prison term of between three-and-a-half to seven years in prison, or 25 years to life if the court determines that he is a persistent felony offender.

