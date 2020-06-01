Car Photo Released, FBI Joins Police To Probe Yorktown Vandalism As Possible Hate Crimes

Local officials have teamed with the FBI following a series of acts of vandalism through the town Yorktown that may be classified as hate crimes because houses of worship were included.

The incidents occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 4, on both private and town property, said Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater and Police Chief Robert Noble.

Officials said the damage included four shattered glass doors at the Yorktown Stage, a toppled menorah at Veterans’ Field and multiple windows were broken at the John C. Hart Memorial Library.

In addition, windows at the First Presbyterian Church and the St. Patrick's Old Stone Church were also destroyed.

On Monday, Jan. 6, Slater said they had been informed that St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Mohegan Lake was also vandalized.

During a press conference on Monday, Jan. 6, the police also released a photo of a car of interest in the investigation.

Noble said the car was seen near the library when it was damaged.

According to Noble, the vandalism, which spanned 42-square-miles, began in Mohegan Lake, continue to Shrub Oak, then veered south to Yorktown Heights.

“We’re casting a wide net,” Noble said during a press conference Monday.

The FBI has been called in to help, he added.

"We're getting a lot of assistance on this, and quite honestly, we need it," Noble said

The department is currently collecting evidence and reviewing video of the immediate areas damaged, police said.

"At this point, the incidents appear linked," Slater and Noble said in a statement.

"The Town of Yorktown wholeheartedly condemns these hateful and disrespectful acts," they said. "We will attempt to identify and hold accountable those responsible to the fullest extent of the law."

Slater went on to add that this type of vandalism would not be tolerated in the town.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yorktown Police Department at 914-962-4141 or by email info@yorktownpd.org .

