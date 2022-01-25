Busy Area Roadway Reopens After School Bus Crashes With Car

This story has been updated.

A busy roadway in the area has reopened after a crash between a school bus and a car.

The crash happened in Sullivan County around 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25 on Route 55 in the town of Neversink.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, the crash was between a school bus and a car.

Route 55 was closed in both directions in the town of Neversink until just before 2 p.m., state police said.

Nevel did not have an estimate how many people or students were injured at this time.

One person in the car was reportedly pinned and had to be extricated, according to Sullivan County Fire Rescue.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.