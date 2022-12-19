Bullets Fired During Teen Party At Hudson Valley Vacation Rental, Police Say

Police are searching for suspects after shots rang out during a party attended by more than 40 teens and young adults at a vacation rental in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 11 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in Saugerties.

Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call, reporting shots fired at 77 Fish Creek Road.

An investigation by police established that more than 40 people ranging in age from 15 to 24 years old had been partying inside the residence when gunshots rang out from the front yard of the property, said Chief Joseph Sinagra, of the Saugerties Police.

The chief said the shooting sent most of the individuals fleeing from the residence. Police detectives recovered nine spent shell casings from the street in front of the home.

A 2014 Chrysler 200 belonging to one of the party attendees was hit by three bullet holes. One bullet entered through the vehicle’s headlight and was recovered in the engine compartment of the vehicle, Sinagra said.

Most of the attendees, who came from Kingston, Newburgh, in Orange County and Beacon, and Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County were uncooperative with police and others fled the scene in vehicles as responding officers were arriving, he added.

The police investigation is continuing and anyone with information about the shooting can contact police detectives at 845-246-9800.

No one was injured during the incident.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by members from the New York State Police and Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Saugerties Building Department officials.

