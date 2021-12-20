Bullet Found Inside Gym At School In Area

Students and staff at an area school got an unwelcome surprise when a bullet was found in the bleachers at the end of their game.

In Orange County, Minisink Valley Schools Superintendent Brian Monaghan issued an alert to the community advising that following a boys modified basketball game, a bullet was found in the stands.

Monaghan said that several members of the team were sitting in the middle school gym’s bleachers when they found a bullet on one of the steps.

The students gave the bullet to their coach, who gave it to a member of the administration who happened to be on site for a Board of Education meeting, Monaghan said. They then alert state police, who launched an investigation.

“The troopers quickly had a conversation with the students and concluded there was no reason to believe they had any role in placing a bullet in the gym,” Monaghan said. “With the assistance of law enforcement, we have initiated an investigation with the hope of determining how this item was brought into the gym.”

During the investigation, police brought K-9 units to the school to search the building, and all areas were clear, allowing the middle school to operate normally.

“In the interest of transparency, and particularly in light of recent news reports involving firearms and ammunition, we wanted to alert you about (these) findings,” Monaghan said.

“At the same time, we want to assure you that all proper steps were followed in the reporting of this finding. These students, the coach, and the administrator did the right thing: When they found something suspicious, they immediately reported it.”

