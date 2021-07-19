Brothers From NY ID'd As Victims In Florida Condo Collapse

A pair of brothers who are Long Island natives have been identified as two of the victims of the condo collapse n Surfside, Florida.

Dr. Brad Cohen, a Suffolk County native, from Dix Hills, was confirmed dead by the Miami-Dade Police on Friday, July 16. His body was found on Wednesday, July 7, the department said.

His brother, Dr. Gary Cohen, age 58, who was also killed in the Tuesday, June 24 collapse, was identified earlier in the week.

Brad Cohen, an orthopedic surgeon lived on the 11th floor of the Surfside condo. His brother, a physiatrist in Alabama, was in Miami visiting his brother.

The death confirmation. Miami-Dade Police/Twitter

Brad Cohen's wife and daughter were staying at another location the night the condo collapsed.

His daughter, age 12, met with President Joe Biden when he visited the site of the building collapse.

At least 97 people have been confirmed dead.

