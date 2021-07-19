Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Trapped Rafters Rescued From Fast-Moving Hudson Valley River
News

Brothers From NY ID'd As Victims In Florida Condo Collapse

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The work at the site of the condo collapse continues.
The work at the site of the condo collapse continues. Photo Credit: Miami-Dade Police/Twitter

A pair of brothers who are Long Island natives have been identified as two of the victims of the condo collapse n Surfside, Florida.

Dr. Brad Cohen, a Suffolk County native, from Dix Hills, was confirmed dead by the Miami-Dade Police on Friday, July 16. His body was found on Wednesday, July 7, the department said.

His brother, Dr. Gary Cohen, age 58, who was also killed in the Tuesday, June 24 collapse, was identified earlier in the week.

Brad Cohen, an orthopedic surgeon lived on the 11th floor of the Surfside condo. His brother, a physiatrist in Alabama, was in Miami visiting his brother.

The death confirmation.

Miami-Dade Police/Twitter

Brad Cohen's wife and daughter were staying at another location the night the condo collapsed. 

His daughter, age 12, met with President Joe Biden when he visited the site of the building collapse.

At least 97 people have been confirmed dead.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.