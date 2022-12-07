'Bright Light Gone Too Soon': Support Swells For Family Of NY Teen Who Died On Birthday Trip

Two different high school communities in New York are mourning the loss of a beloved teen who died while on vacation just one day before her 18th birthday.

Rensselaer County resident Danielle Marceline drowned while swimming at a Florida beach during a trip to celebrate her birthday, according to a GoFundMe campaign created to help the teen’s family with memorial expenses.

“This is a tragic loss for her family and friends,” the fundraiser’s creator, Zoe Hunter, wrote.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, south of Cape Canaveral, in rough surf at Cocoa Beach, Space Coast Daily reports.

The teen’s body wasn’t located until roughly 12 hours later, when a couple walking on the beach called 911 saying they had found a female’s body on the shore, according to the outlet.

Another teen who had joined Marceline on vacation was also in the ocean at the time and was rescued by lifeguards, according to a statement by Lansingburgh Central School District Superintendent Antonio Abitabile.

Marceline was a senior at Catholic Central School in Latham, where she played volleyball and was a dancer. She previously attended school in the Lansingburgh district until her sophomore year.

“In speaking to some of her teachers, she was an absolute pleasure to have in class, bringing smiles to those around her,” Abitabile said.

“She was also a leader on the court for the volleyball and basketball teams that she played on. “

Abitabile said the district will have grief counselors on campus all week for students who need their support.

News of Marceline's untimely death has triggered an outpouring of support and tributes from friends and loved ones on social media.

“A bright light gone too soon,” Robin Delaney wrote on GoFundMe. “Your RPES Student Council Family will always remember your helping spirit and beautiful smile”

“Danielle was full of life and always brought joy to those around her,” reads a Facebook post from Troy Cloth & Paper.

“She loved to play Volleyball and playing with our shop mascot, Rocket. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her mother, Chris, her father, Edwin, her brother, Dante, and the rest of her family.”

As of Monday, Dec. 5, the GoFundMe had raised more than $26,000 on a goal of $17,000.

Click here to support the GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.