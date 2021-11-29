Brian Laundrie's Parents Could Face Charges, Former FBI Agent Says In New Report

A former FBI agent said she believes it's possible that Brian Laundrie's parents could face charges, according to a new report.

NewsNation Now reported on Thursday, Nov. 25, that retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said she thinks Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, could be charged with accessory after the fact.

According to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Insitute, accessory after the fact is defined as:

"Whoever, knowing that an offense against the United States has been committed, receives, relieves, comforts or assists the offender in order to hinder or prevent his apprehension, trial or punishment, is an accessory after the fact."

Brian Laundrie, age 23, was the sole person of interest authorities named in the disappearance and homicide of his fiancée, 22-year-old fellow Long Island native Gabby Petito.

His parents reported him missing on Friday, Sept. 17, and his remains were found in a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The Laundrie family's lawyer announced last week that his manner of death was determined to be suicide.

Coffindaffer told NewsNation Now that Laundrie's parents could also face a charge related to tampering with evidence after a crime.

