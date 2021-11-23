Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Percentage Of NY Adults Who've Had At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
News

Brian Laundrie Cause Of Death Released

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Brian Laundrie
Brian Laundrie Photo Credit: Brian Laundrie Instagram

Brian Laundrie's cause of death has been released, according to an announcement from the Laundrie family's lawyer. 

WFLA, News Channel 8, an NBC affiliate in Tampa, Florida, reported on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23 that Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing Laundrie's parents, said that the fiancé of fellow Long Island native Gabby Petito died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Bertolino said Laundrie's manner of death was determined to be suicide, WFLA reported. 

The 23-year-old's remains were found in a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday, Oct. 20. His parents reported him missing on Friday, Sept. 17.

Laundrie was named a person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito. 

Petito went missing in late August while traveling across the country with Laundrie in her van. Her remains were found in a Wyoming national park on Sunday, Sept. 19. 

"Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” Bertolino told WFLA.

Read the full report from WFLA here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.