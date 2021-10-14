Brand-New Hudson Valley County Business Offers French Pastries, Products

A brand-new business is bringing a little piece of France to Westchester County.

Petite Bretagne hosted its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 4. The business is a French bakery and café that also offers customers and selection of French groceries and products.

The owner, Pierre Yves-Miton, said when he learned the previous owner of the French bakery and café was moving back to Europe, he decided he wanted to take over the location at 152 Mamaroneck Ave. in Mamaroneck.

He said his business is different from the previous café, as he focuses his menu on the Brittany region of France, including some special family recipes.

Yves-Miton said the bakery's specialty is the Far Breton, a recipe he learned from his grandmother for a pastry made with homemade caramel sauce.

“It’s something that customers gave me really good feedback on," he said.

The bakery's menu also includes croissants, sweet and savory crêpes and sandwiches. Yves-Miton added that he hopes to expand the menu to add different soups soon.

Yves-Miton said every day he sees the store becoming busier and busier, and he's seeing a positive response from the community.

The business also sees customers from the nearby French-American School of New York.

“It’s like a part of France in Westchester,” Yves-Miton said. “It’s something for French people of course, but not only. It’s for American customers and for everybody.”

He said he hopes the bakery will be a warm space that reminds customers of French Brittany.

Petite Bretagne is open Tuesdays through Sundays.

Learn more about the business on its Facebook page.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.