Boy, 12, Drowns At Lake Valhalla Club In Montville

Cecilia Levine
Lake Valhalla Club in Montville.
Lake Valhalla Club in Montville. Photo Credit: Lake Valhalla Club Facebook

A 12-year-old boy drowned swimming at Montville's Lake Valhalla Club Wednesday, authorities said.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office did not release the identity of the boy who was pulled from the water around 3:30 p.m.

The incident is under investigation by local police, the prosecutor's office and the Morris County Sheriff's Office (CSI Unit).

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Montville Township Police Department at 973-257-4300.

