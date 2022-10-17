Bottles Of Baby Formula Recalled Due To Faulty Caps That Could Cause Spoilage

A company has recalled bottles of baby formula because some of the products may have faulty caps, which could lead to spoilage.

Abbott announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that it is recalled certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of ready-to-feed liquid products for infants and children.

The company said the recall includes the following brands:

Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM

Similac® 360 Total Care®

Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

Similac® Special Care® 24

Similac Stage 1

Similac® NeoSure®

Similac Water (Sterilized)

Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution

Abbott said the recalled products were manufactured in its Columbus, Ohio, manufacturing facility.

The company said only a small number, less than 1 percent, of the recalled products have faulty caps.

"This recall does not include any other liquid or powder formula brands or other nutrition products produced in our Columbus facility or elsewhere within our global nutrition manufacturing network," Abbott said in the announcement. "It also does not include any amino acid-based formulas or metabolic nutrition formulas."

Abbott said the products were mainly distributed to hospitals and some doctors' offices, distributors, and retailers in the United States.

Those who purchased the recalled products should not use them, the company said.

"We take our responsibility to deliver high-quality products very seriously," said Joe Manning, executive vice president of nutritional products at Abbott. "We internally identified the issue, are addressing it, and will work with our customers to minimize inconvenience and get them the products they need."

