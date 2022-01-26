Bookkeeper From Nanuet Accused Of Stealing $83K From Employer

A Hudson Valley bookkeeper has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $83,000 from her employer.

Rockland County resident Margarita Guina, age 48, of Nanuet, was arraigned on Monday, Jan. 24 following an investigation that she used her position to steal funds from her employer, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.

Guina, who worked as a bookkeeper for Rockland Tree Experts/Wickes Arborists, was indicted on 31 counts by a Rockland County grand jury.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Guina was employed as the bookkeeper from 2016 to 2020. She was responsible for all the accounts receivable, accounts payable, and payroll.

The investigation found that on 60 occasions she allegedly used the business payroll account to make Zelle, a mobile payment service, payment to transfer money directly to her own bank account.

She also allegedly used the business's bank account to pay for her Orange and Rockland Utilities and Optimum cable bills, the DA's Office said.

In total, Guina is alleged to have stolen $83,078.59 from the company.

“Small businesses are vital to our economy and community. After the difficult two years, we have experienced with the Covid-19 pandemic, they are under more pressure than ever. I would like to thank the Detectives of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit for their investigative work on this case,” said Walsh.

Guina was charged with:

Grand larceny

15 counts of forgery

15 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument

She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

