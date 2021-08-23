Body Of Wall Street Escort Found Stuffed In Barrel

A high-end escort whose body was found stuffed in a barrel and dumped on a quiet residential street in the region was born and raised in Fairfield County.

Nicole Flanagan, age 42, of Greenwich, was found on Friday, Aug. 13, stuffed in the barrel in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey after residents noticed a horrible smell coming from it, according to a report in The New York Post.

Flanagan, the mother of three, was born in Greenwich, and has family in town, according to her obituary.

She was last seen alive on surveillance video entering 95 Wall St. in the Financial District the night before her body was discovered, the Post said.

The man she was seen entering the building with was shown on video wheeling out the barrel on a luggage rack and loading it onto a U-Haul at around 10:45 p.m. the night she died.

According to the Post, a building security guard questioned the man about the drum when it was brought in, but the man told the guard he was moving and using the barrel.

Police are still searching for the U-Haul used to transport her body to the quiet Bergen County neighborhood.

The Bergen County medical examiner found no signs of injury on Flanigan's body and a toxicology report has been ordered.

The New York City Police were brought in on the investigation on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and identified Flanagan by her fingerprints.

A resident in the building told the Post police have been focusing on an apartment on the 22nd floor where two men in their mid-20s lived.

A GoFundMe effort started by Flanagan's sister-in-law of Greenwich said: "We are all devastated by the loss of Nicole. We want to give her the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory, and say our last goodbyes."

Flanagan reportedly lived in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx where she worked as a high-end escort on Wall Street, said CBS New York.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours Thursday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch St., in Greenwich.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary Church Greenwich.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

