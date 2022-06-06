Body Of Teen Swimmer From Rockland Found In Hudson River

The body of a missing teenage swimmer has been located in the Hudson River, state police announced late Monday afternoon, June 6.

At approximately 6 a.m. Monday, troopers were notified about the missing 19-year-old near Haverstraw Beach State Park in Rockland County.

New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team along with local fire departments searched the water.

A Rockland County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound, along with New York Park Police, state troopers and members if the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with the ground search.

The body of Kevin Pinto of Spring Valley was located and recovered by the Underwater Recovery Team Monday afternoon in the Hudson River, police said.

"There does not appear to be any foul play," state police said, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

State Police were assisted by the:

Haverstraw Police Department,

Rockland Sheriff’s Office,

United States Coast Guard,

New York State Park Police,

Numerous local fire departments.

