Body Of Missing Man From Region Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found.

Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.

"We are saddened to report that the body of missing hiker, Thomas Howard, was recovered this morning in the Adirondack High Peaks Wilderness," the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced late Friday afternoon, March 18. "Thank you to all who helped spread the word and showed support while the search was underway."

Mount Colden is known for the Trap Dike which draws hikers year-round.

