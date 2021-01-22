Bob Evans Pork Sausage Recalled Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Thousands of pounds of a popular sausage product are being recalled due to potential contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Bob Evans Farms is recalling 4,200 pounds of pork sausage products that may have been contaminated with thin blue rubber and could pose a risk to consumers.

According to FSIS, the items recalled are one-pound chubs that contain “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code 0352 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of “JAN 31 21” represented on the label.

The raw pork sausage products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785” printed directly above the “USE/FRZ BY” date and were produced on Dec. 17, 2020.

Officials said that the recall was initiated after Bob Evans notified FSIS of consumer complaints regarding the contamination.

The recall has been classified as Class II, which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product,” though there have been no reports of any consumers getting ill from the sausage.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both,” officials said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

