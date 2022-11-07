Contact Us
'Blood Moon' On Election Day: Here's Timing For Last Total Lunar Eclipse For Next 3 Years

Nicole Valinote
Lunar eclipse
Lunar eclipse Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by Andreas

You won't want to miss the upcoming eclipse because it will be the last chance to view a total lunar eclipse for three years.

The eclipse will take place in the early hours of Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will be the last total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025, NASA reported.

As the moon passes into the Earth's shadow, it will appear to turn a red hue, which is why these eclipses are sometimes referred to as "Blood Moons," NASA said. 

NASA reported that the moon will begin to subtly dim at 3:02 a.m. EST.

The partial eclipse will begin at 4:09 a.m., and the totality will begin at 5:17 a.m. Tuesday, NASA said. 

Find more information on viewing the eclipse from NASA here.

