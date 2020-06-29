Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Blasting Will Cause I-84 Closures For Months In Orange County

Zak Failla
I-84 in Orange County
I-84 in Orange County Photo Credit: Google Maps

There will be road closures on I-84 in Orange County for months as contracting crews perform blasting activities in the area.

New York State Police issued an alert stating that beginning on Monday, June 29, there will be blasting on I-84 for approximately 10 weeks between Monday and Friday between noon and 1 p.m.

According to police, I-84 will be closed in both directions between exits 19 (old exit 4) and exit 28 (old exit 5) for between five and 10 minutes each day.

