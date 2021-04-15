Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Black Bear Spotted On Busy Roadway In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
A black bear is on the loose in Peekskill.
A black bear is on the loose in Peekskill. Photo Credit: Peekskill Police Department

Some Northern Westchester residents welcomed an unexpected visitor to the neighborhood when a black bear was spotted making the rounds in the area.

The Peekskill Police Department issued an alert that there was a reported black bear sighting this week in the area of Welcher Avenue and Washington Street.

While taking in the sights, the bear did not approach anyone or cause any disturbances.

Police cautioned that “if you happen to spot a bear please do not approach or disturb it.” Anyone who requires assistance can reach out to the Peekskill Police Department by calling (914) 737-8000.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said that to avoid coming into contact with bears, homeowners should:

  • Keep garage doors and ground-floor windows closed;
  • Keep garbage, pet food, and birdseed inside a shed, garage, or house, and remove bird feeders;
  • Move grills indoors or away from the home, and clean after each use;
  • Those with invisible fences for pets, use a leash in yards where the bears have been observed.
  • If a person encounters a black bear, they should back away slowly as opposed to running and not make any sudden movements.

However, if a person is feeling threatened by a bear, the DEC suggests they should lift their arms above their head and yell loudly at the bear while backing away.

 “What’s important to remember, according to officials, is that black bears are a common part of the state wildlife and shouldn’t be feared — so long as you take precautions and act appropriately if you come across one.” 

