Binghamton University Student Dies In Accident Weeks Before Graduation

A Binghamton University student who was a volunteer firefighter on Long Island has died.

Andrew Desiderio, a senior from Mineola in Nassau County, was 21 years old, majoring in mechanical engineering, with a minor in economics, and was due to graduate next month.

Desiderio died Monday, April 12, as the result of a hiking accident, the university said in a statement, adding, "No additional details are available at this time."

Desiderio became a junior lieutenant in the Mineola Volunteer Fire Department in 2016, three years after joining the department.

"Andrew’s dedication to the community did not stop there though," the department said in a statement. "Andrew was also a Boy Scout in Mineola’s Troop 45. He worked his way to Senior Patrol Leader from 2016-2017 as well as Eagle Scout in 2016."

Desiderio also started both a band and a detailing company during the summer months in Mineola.

"Around the firehouse, Andrew would pitch in wherever needed," the department said. "Filling in for members on leader duty, jumping into the kitchen to help cook, painting a picture of Whiskers, writing the company newsletter, and much more.

"Andrew's other passion though was going on outdoor adventures. During the summer you could find him at the beach either fishing or boating, he tried to go mountain biking whenever the weather allowed, and he loved to go hiking. Although he has left us all too soon we remember that Andrew was doing what he loved."

A GoFundMe for a Mineola High School scholarship fund in Desiderio's name has raised more than $71,000.

