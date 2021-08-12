Biden Nominates Longtime Lawyer To Serve As US Attorney for the Southern District of NY

President Joe Biden has nominated Damian Williams to serve as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, one of the most high-profile federal positions.

Williams, age 40, has been an Assistant United States Attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York since 2012, serving as its Chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force.

The Southern District includes Manhattan, the Bronx, Westchester County, and other northern suburbs.

If approved, Williams would be the first African American to serve as the leader of the Manhattan prosecutor’s office.

“These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice,” a statement from the White House read.

Williams would replace acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss, who took over after former President Donald Trump ousted Attorney Preet Bharara and later his successor, Geoffrey Berman.

According to the White House, Williams served as a law clerk for Justice John Paul Stevens on the US Supreme Court from 2008 to 2009 and Judge Merrick Garland on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit from 2007 to 2008.

Biden also announced seven other nominees for various positions:

Carla Freedman in the Northern District of New York;

William Ihlenfeld II in the Northern District of West Virginia;

Christopher Kavanaugh in the Western District of Virginia;

Darcie McElwee in the District of Maine;

William Thompson in the Southern District of West Virginia;

Breon Peace as the U.S. attorney for Brooklyn;

Jessica Aber in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Each of the nominations now is now subject to approval by the Senate.

“The President has launched a comprehensive effort to take on the uptick in gun crime that has been taking place for the last 18 months—putting more cops on the beat, supporting community prevention programs, and cracking down on illegal gun trafficking,” the White House statement said.

“Confirming U.S. Attorneys as the chief federal law enforcement officers in their district is important for these efforts.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.